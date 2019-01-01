Norwich City Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Norwich City return to the Premier League five years since relegation to the second tier following their 2018-19 Championship title triumph.
German coach Daniel Farke has been successful in rebuilding the Canaries since his appointment in 2017, adopting a fast-paced, possession-focused style similar to that of his former Dortmund side.
The newly promoted club visit last season's top-flight runners-up Liverpool on the opening day of the season before a first home game at Carrow Road against Newcastle United.
Norwich's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|09/08/2019
|20:00
|Liverpool v Norwich City
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Newcastle United
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Chelsea
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|West Ham United v Norwich City
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Manchester City
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Norwich City
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Norwich City
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Aston Villa
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Norwich City
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Manchester United
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Norwich City
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Watford
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Norwich City
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Arsenal
|04/12/2019
|19:45
|Southampton v Norwich City
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Sheffield United
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Norwich City
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Wolverhampton
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Norwich City
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Crystal Palace
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Manchester United v Norwich City
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Bournemouth
|22/01/2020
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Norwich City
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Liverpool
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Norwich City
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Leicester City
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Norwich City
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Southampton
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Everton
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Norwich City
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Brighton
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Norwich City
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v West Ham United
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Norwich City
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Burnley
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Norwich City