Norway beat Australia on penalties in dramatic encounter

An enthralling match decided from the spot

Norway have held their nerve in a penalty shootout to claim victory in their Round of 16 clash with after extra-time ended 1-1.

After scoring four goals against , Matildas captain Sam Kerr almost opened the scoring inside 30 seconds when she dragged a shot just wide of the near post.

Despite a bright start from Australia, it was Norway that would break the deadlock with Isabell Herlovsen scoring on the break in the 31st minute.

Australia were awarded a penalty for handball in 42nd minute only for VAR to intervene and the referee ultimately overturning her decision with replays suggesting the ball struck shoulder rather than hand.

Chasing an equaliser in the second 45 minutes, the Matildas thought they had drawn level with an hour played as Kerr found the back of the net only for the offside flag to deny her.

Australia continued to ask questions of Norways defence but struggled to create any meaningful chances as their hopes of World Cup progression began to fade.

The Matildas' persistent would however be rewarded in the 83rd minute as Elise Kellond-Knight scored directly from a corner to bring Australia level.

Norway almost snatched a winner deep into injury-time as they had an effort strike the post with the ball rolling across the goal line and ultimately away from danger.

Forced into extra time, Kerr was front and centre for Australia early on as she looked to give her side the lead.

Matildas keeper Lydia Wlliams was also kept busy in the first-half of extra time as she made two strong saves to keep Norway out.

Australia were then reduced to 10 players in the 104th minute as Alanna Kennedy was shown a controversial straight red card after dragging down a Norwegian attacker.

Despite the numerical advantage, Norway couldn't find a winner in extra time as the match went to penalties.

The Matildas couldn't hold their nerve in the shootout however as Sam Kerr and Emily Gielnik both failed to convert and Norway made no mistake with all four of theirs.

Norway will now face either or in the quarter-finals as Australia rue what could have been.