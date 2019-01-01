NorthEast United head coach Robert Jarni - It is difficult to win matches in ISL

The Croatian feels that the level of competition in ISL is commendable...

have got off to a steady start in the sixth season of (ISL) after collecting four points from their first two matches.

Head coach Robert Jarni has managed to instil a fighting spirit in the squad and it helped them cross the line in their last match, against Odisha FC with Asamoah Gyan scoring in the dying embers of the game.

In the next match, the Highlanders will take on Sergio Lobera's men at their backyard and Jarni seemed confident ahead of the game.

"The stats are made to be broken and we will try to do it this time. You have a plan for every game and not only Goa. But definitely I am not going to reveal that. We have played against good teams before that had very past fast players. There is a plan. We have to be concentrated and be smart on the pitch," stated the Croatian manager.

He went on to praise the level of competition in ISL," On TV it is very simple to watch the games. But once when you are on the pitch with the players and the opponents it becomes very difficult. It is very difficult to win games here."

Most coaches tend to have issues with the tight schedule of ISL but Jarni is not one to be bothered about the calendar.

"Normally we play weekend to weekend in Europe. Here it is different. I have the experience from last season. It is difficult but we know how to do it. We are adapting to the calendar."

NorthEast United will host at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday evening.