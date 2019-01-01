'North London is red!' - Former Arsenal man Gnabry trolls Spurs after four-goal showing for Bayern

After his star display against his former side's rivals, the Germany international had some fun at their expense

Serge Gnabry revelled in his remarkable four-goal haul as battered 7-2 on Tuesday, with the former forward trolling his former side's rivals by cheekily posting that "North London is RED!!!" on Twitter.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted an incredible match in which Spurs actually started the better side, taking the lead through Son Heung-min.

But Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski ensured Bayern went into the break ahead, before Gnabry netted twice in two minutes early in the second half.

Harry Kane's penalty appeared to give Spurs a lifeline, but Bayern stormed home to a stunning win, with Gnabry adding two more either side of Lewandowski's 14th goal of the season.

Gnabry, who came through Arsenal's academy, remembered his roots after inspiring the demolition of the Gunners' bitter rivals.

Talking to Sky Sport Deutschland, Gnabry said: "It's difficult to put this into words, winning 7-2. None of us would have imagined this.

"To have scored four goals is also an amazing feeling. I imagine all the Arsenal fans enjoyed that one!

"Obviously it's a great result for us and we're going to enjoy the evening."

The international then posted on Twitter, further trolling the Spurs supporters as he wrote: "North London is RED!!!"

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

With his star showing, Gnabry has become only the second German player to score four goals in a match after Mario Gomez versus in March 2012.

The 24-year-old also became the second player to score four goals in a single half of a Champions League match after Luiz Adriano did in the first half of 's 7-0 win at BATE Borisov in October 2014.

Article continues below

Gnabry was never able to fully integrate into Arsenal's first-team picture during his time in north London, leaving the club permanently in 2016 when he signed for .

The following season Bayern Munich signed Gnabry from Bremen before sending him on a season-long loan to .

Gnabry made the breakthrough into Bayern's first team last season, scoring 10 league goals at Bayern won the for a seventh straight campaign.