'Nobody could dream of this result' – Bayern boss Kovac astonished by Spurs battering

Bayern Munich demolished Tottenham 7-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving Niko Kovac amazed by his side.

Niko Kovac was left astonished by 's 7-2 battering of in the on Tuesday, saying he could not have dreamed of such a result.

Bayern blew their hosts away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite Son Heung-min opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Former youngster Serge Gnabry was the inspiration, scoring four goals in a remarkable individual performance, while Robert Lewandowski got a brace and Joshua Kimmich also found the net.

The result leaves Bayern three points clear at the top of Group B having won both of their matches and Kovac was struggling to comprehend what he had just seen.

"Nobody could dream of this result," he told DAZN. "We knew what to expect in London and we experienced that in the first 25 minutes.

"Tottenham put a lot of pressure on us, but luckily Manuel Neuer kept us in the game. After that, my team did very well.

"Of course, the second goal was extremely important for us. At half-time, we once again tightened a few things and then we played as I imagine and wish. Above all, we took all the opportunities we created."

Although Kovac was eager to laud the collective, he could not ignore the performance of Gnabry.

"First of all, I would like to emphasise that was a great moment for the whole team, but of course, especially for Serge," he added.

"He was really fantastic. He showed what I expect from him. Not only in attack, because I know what he can do, but also in the defensive phase."

Bayern goalkeeper Neuer was similarly impressed with Gnabry's finishing, though he also felt sympathy for his opposite number.

Article continues below

"He [Gnabry] has a lot of moves to the goal and has great finishing [skill], whether with the left or right foot," he said.

"That is always difficult to thwart, that's why I'm feeling a bit sorry for Hugo Lloris."

Bayern moved into first place in Group B with the victory, having won both of their games thus far. Spurs, meanwhile, are third with just one point through two matches.