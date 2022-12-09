France coach Didier Deschamps says World Cup quarter-final opponents England have no weaknesses but warns his striker Kylian Mbappe could be decisive.

England and France meet in quarter-final

Deschamps sees no flaws in Three Lions

But believes Mbappe could settle tie

WHAT HAPPENED? Both teams are in good shape heading into the battle for a place in the final four of the World Cup on Saturday and Deschamps is yet to see any flaws in England's game, having watched them record convincing wins against Iran, Wales and Senegal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They don't have any [weaknesses], all teams have strengths, not all have too many weaknesses, only some slightly less strong points," he said at a press conference. "They have had the opportunity to see us play in four matches even though the third may not be too useful for them. At the end of the day you also need to make slight changes here and there and recognise slight weaknesses of opponents, areas you can work on."

Asked if the Three Lions can contain France's star striker Mbappe, he said: "I am sure England will have prepared to face Kylian as our previous opponents did. But Kylian is in the position to make the difference and even in the last match where he didn’t show his top form he was still decisive. We have other players that can be dangerous as well and that helps us not be over dependent on Kylian. But Kylian is Kylian and he has that capacity to make the difference."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is the competition's top scorer, having scored five goals across his four appearances so far. The 23-year-old is currently also number one in the goal charts in the Champions League and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE AND ENGLAND? The winners of the quarter-final clash will go on to meet either Morocco or Portugal in the last four of the World Cup.