'No split with Icardi' - Marotta denies need to fix relationship with Inter star

The striker's situation and future have been the source of non-stop discussion and the club's CEO denies a rift has opened with the Argentine

Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has denied any need to repair the relationship with star striker Mauro Icardi, telling Sky Sports there "is no split" between club and player.

Inter have been locked in a bitter standoff with Icardi which has seen the striker stripped of his captaincy and left out of the team for the club's last five games.

Thursday, head coach Luciano Spalletti declared his desire to focus only on the players on the field for he believed they were the only ones who "care about the fate of Inter."

Icardi then took to social media, launching an impassioned defence of his love and service to the club, while questioning if he was being given the proper respect.

Asked about Icardi's Instagram outburst, Marotta responded in a Sky Sports interview that he does not believe there is a need to repair the relationship between club and player since there has not been a split between the two.

However, Marotta also added he did not wish to discuss matters publically, saying the club's focus was on their match Friday with .

“It’s irrelevant. We have talked too much about this, we are still talking about it, but the focus of the club, team and coach should be on this very important game,” Marotta told Sky Sports Italy.

“These are internal matters. We’ll deal with the player himself and I don’t feel there’s the need to fix anything, seeing as there has been no split. There is absolutely no split.

“I am not playing tonight, but I too am more focused on the game. We deserved to win at , we are left with bitter regrets and anger that we will turn into positive energy for this match and the next.”

Pressed about the situation further, including whether or not the club could consider a sale of Icardi, Marotta insisted he did not wish to discuss the matter, noting that his focus is entirely on the chase for a spot in next year's .

“We never talked about a sale abroad or anything else. I don’t wish to be rude, but please change the subject. I am not the person who can talk about this issue," Marotta added.

“There was also this supposed controversy between club and coach, but I can assure you we are very united and are working together to help the team grow in future.

“Football is a team sport and not an individual one. There’s a real battle for the top four, the table shifts every weekend and we must always keep our foot on the gas because the others are nipping at our heels. We need to get three points at all costs.”