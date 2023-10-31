'There's no hope' - Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claims Man Utd have lost all 'confidence & spirit' and cannot see a way forward for Erik ten Hag's team

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has claimed that there is "no hope" for Manchester United after seeing them "lose confidence and spirit".

Wenger reacts to Manchester derby

Concerned for Man Utd's prospects

Team low on confidence & spirit

WHAT HAPPENED? Wenger, who stepped down as Arsenal manager back in 2018, reflected on the problems that Manchester United encountered during Sunday's 3-0 Manchester derby defeat and explained why he cannot see their fortunes improving under Erik ten Hag.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would say the gulf between the two teams became bigger and bigger as the game went on," Wenger told beIN SPORTS. "In the end, you felt sorry for Man United because there’s no hope there in the team. I don't see where they can improve. This team has lost confidence, quality and even spirit. I would say it started [with playing the ball back to the golkeeper]. Then you make the whole team uncertain and lack confidence because when you feel the fear is behind, they do not want the ball. If you tell me how many players who get in the first XI of Man City? For me that sums it up. Usually, in a big game or a big derby you'd say I would take three or four from here and there. That sums up the problem of Man United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A patched-up United struggled to compete with their sky blue neighbours at Old Trafford. Manchester City dominated possession and had more than three times as many shots on target. Had it not been for Andre Onana having arguably his best game yet in a United shirt, the winning margin could have been far greater. Ten Hag's side are now 11 points behind first-placed Tottenham in the Premier League standings, having lost five of their ten fixtures at the start of the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils have to find a way to pick themselves off the floor in time for the visit of Newcastle to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.