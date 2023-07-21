No deal! Man Utd winger Anthony Elanga turns down Everton transfer over tactical concerns

- Swedish star faces competition for places
- Linked with summer move elsewhere
- Unlikely to end up at Goodison Park
WHAT HAPPENED? The Sweden international is seeing a move away from Old Trafford speculated on as he faces fierce competition for a place. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are all competing for wide attacking berths in Erik ten Hag’s plans.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With minutes set to be in short supply, Elanga is expected to take on a new challenge this summer. The Daily Mail is, however, reporting that Goodison Park will not be his next port of call. The Toffees have held discussions with the 21-year-old forward, but he has concerns regarding how he would fit into Sean Dyche’s system on Merseyside.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Elanga made 26 appearances for United last season, but failed to find the target and is looking for a fresh start. For now, he is forming part of the Red Devils’ pre-season plans in the United States – with Ten Hag’s men readying themselves for a run of friendlies against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lens and Athletic Club.
WHAT NEXT? Elanga is a product of United’s famed academy system and, having made a senior breakthrough during Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell as boss, is up to 55 appearances and four goals in total for the Premier League heavyweights.