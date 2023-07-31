No deal! Al-Hilal and PSG some way apart in their valuation of midfielder Marco Verratti

PSG are not ready to sell Marco Verratti to Al-Hilal as they will not accept their bid of €30m initial fee.

PSG reject Al Hilal's bid for Verratti

Want more than €30m for the midfielder

Verratti agreed personal terms with Al Hilal

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi will not accept Al-Hilal's bid of €30m initial fee for Marco Verratti as the French champions have set a much higher value for the Italian midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist further claims that while the club chairman is yet to give the green light to the deal, the player has verbally agreed on a three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old signed a new four-year deal at Parc des Princes last summer, but it the player is now ready to cut that commitment short to embark on a new adventure in the Middle East ending a 11-year-old association with PSG.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After missing out on Kylian Mbappe, Al-Hilal are now chasing Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen and are reportedly submitting a €140m (£120m/$154m) bid with the Italian club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCO VERRATTI? While the Italian international was linked with a move to Man City and Atletico Madrid earlier in the window, he is now on his way to join Al-Hilal provided PSG approve the move.