No crime bringing Ighalo back to Super Eagles - Adepoju

The former Nigeria international believes the Shanghai Shenhua loanee's fine form at Old Trafford merits getting him back into the national team

Former forward Mutiu Adepoju has stated that it would not be a crime were Odion Ighalo called back to the Super Eagles fold after starring in 's 5-0 bashing at LASK in the Round of 16 first leg on Thursday.

The 30-year has been in scintillating form since joining the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shehua on deadline day in January, scoring and assisting in to take his tally to four goals and one assist in eight matches.

Calls for Ighalo to return to the national team has been rife recently, where he called time on his career after finishing as top scorer at the 2019 in with five goals and an overall international tally of 16 goals in 35 appearances.

"With his kind of form, it won't be a crime to drag Odion Ighalo back to the Super Eagles. Well done," Adepoju posted on Twitter.

Ighalo is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League in four appearances for his new club but will hope to do so when the Red Devils travel to London to face Hotspur on Sunday.