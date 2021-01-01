No Abraham in Chelsea's 23-man squad for Champions League final as Blues career appears to be over

The 23-year-old was overlooked for the showpiece against Man City, with Olivier Giroud named on the bench in his place

Tammy Abraham failed to make Chelsea's matchday squad for the Champions League final against Manchester City, which could mean his Blues career has come to an end.

Though he's scored 12 goals this season, Abraham has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel in recent months, having played just 17 minutes since the start of March.

The Blues may attempt to cash in on Abraham this summer as the striker continues to generate interest from several Premier League teams.

Abraham's fortunes change under Tuchel

Abraham has been a reliable scorer for the Blues over the past two seasons, netting 18 goals for Chelsea last term before hauling in 12 this season.

But the 23-year-old's fortunes at Stamford Bridge changed when Tuchel was brought in mid-season to replace Frank Lampard, who had been giving Abraham plenty of playing time.

Abraham has started just two Premier League matches under Tuchel, and in both of those games he was taken off at half-time.

More recently Abraham has not been featuring at all, meaning his omission for Saturday's European showpiece wasn't a major surprise.

Goal has reported that the Blues will look to sell the £40 million ($56m)-rated Abraham this summer.

Olivier Giroud, who also has not featured frequently under Tuchel, could move on as well, as the Blues overhaul their forward options.

Article continues below

Where could Abraham go next?

There will be no shortage of suitors for Abraham, a young England international with a proven record of scoring in the Premier League.

West Ham and Newcastle have been linked with a bid for Abraham, as well as Leicester City and Aston Villa. Abraham's contract at Stamford Bridge runs through to 2023.

Further reading