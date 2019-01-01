Nigeria's Okeke relishing prospect of maiden Madrid Derby against Ohale's Tacon

The 19-year-old is looking forward to her maiden appearance with their City rivals against her Nigerian compatriot in Madrid

Madrid defender Chidinma Okeke is anxious to make her maiden appearance in the Madrid Derby as they take on Osinachi Ohale's CD Tacon at the Ciudad Deportiva on Sunday.

The first Spanish capital women's derby will pitch Okeke against Ohale, with the two Super Falcons stars called up for the Olympic qualifying tie against Cote d'Ivoire next month.

The FC Robo Queens product has featured in all three opening matches for Oscar Fernández's team since her arrival in August, putting up a solid performance to inspire their fine start.

In three games, Madrid have accrued six points and are ninth on the log ahead of their close rivals Tacon.

For 13th-placed Ohale's side, they will aim to bounce back from last week's 5-1 humiliation at Logrono in front of their fans.

The 19-year-old sensation has revealed she is looking forward to the encounter.

"Can't wait to feature in my first Madrid Derby in ..let go girls vamos chicas.! Anxious moment!" Okeke said via her Twitter account.

Can't wait to feature in my first Madrid Derby in Spain..let go girls vamos chicas.! anxious moment!#PrimeraIberdrola #VAMOSMIMADRID pic.twitter.com/bepFvw8Bg5 — OkekeChidinma17. (@OkekeChidinma12) September 28, 2019

Okeke will hope for a positive result against top-flight newcomers as she sought to head into the international break on a high.