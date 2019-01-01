Nigeria striker Oparanozie continues goalscoring form in Guingamp draw with Dijon

The forward notched his third goal in three consecutive games but the effort was not enough to earn her side a win at home

Desire Oparanozie was on target in 's 1-1 draw with in Saturday’s French women's top-flight game.

After scoring in successive matches against Paris FC and respectively, the 25-year-old maintained their form against the visitors at the Stade du Centre de Formation.

Oparanozie, who was making her eighth league appearance for Fredric Biancalani’s ladies this season, fired her side in front with just nine minutes into the match.

However, Luna Gevitz struck seven minutes later to deny the hosts a third win of the season as both teams ended the game by sharing the spoils.​

Mi-temps à l’Akademi #D1Arkema

Les Guingampaises avaient bien débuté avec l’ouverture du score rapide de Oparanorie de la tête mais Dijon a logiquement égalisé. pic.twitter.com/nRsfmzb0Fo — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) December 7, 2019

The international, who lasted the duration of the match along with 's Jeannette Yango, has now scored three goals on the bounce for Guingamp in eight matches this term.​

Another one⚽️🥅. Unfortunately wasn't enough to claim all points, but we're a work in progress....we keep working. ❤🖤 @ Guingamp https://t.co/0N2mqVCf1E — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) December 7, 2019

The draw means Guingamp remain fifth on the French women's log with 15 points and they host Stade de on December 14.