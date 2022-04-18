Nigeria’s Lookman gutted after Leicester City's late defeat to Newcastle United

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman and his teammates were left disappointed after Newcastle United grabbed a late goal to win 2-1 in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The 24-year-old put the Foxes ahead in the fixture at St. James’ Park but the Magpies replied with two goals courtesy of Bruno Guimaraes, the second coming deep into added time.

The defeat ended Leicester’s five-match unbeaten run in all competition and according to Lookman, the least they deserved from the game was a draw.

“It was definitely a sucker punch,” Lookman told the club’s official website after the game. “The least we should come away with from that game is a draw. Obviously, they go on the counter and they score, so it’s a disappointing result.

Lookman has further insisted his target is always to make sure the team wins matches and their focus had shifted to the next game against Everton on Wednesday.

“The goal] was well-worked. We worked on it yesterday (Saturday) and it came off for us today (Sunday). I’d have been more pleased with a better result. For me, winning is the most important, so we’ll look to put this game behind us and put it right on Wednesday,” Lookman continued.



“The game’s over now so we’ll just look forward to Wednesday and come back from that and hopefully get the win there. I think we created good chances today. It’s just a shame we couldn’t work it better in those moments and kill the game. It’s just disappointing.”

Lookman believes Leicester failed to capitalise on the momentum they had created in the early stages of the second half to kill off the game.

"For the equaliser, I’m not sure what happened," added the Super Eagle. "I think in the second half we came out stronger. We attacked them and created chances but it’s just a shame we didn’t make anything out of it.

“Obviously, we lost today and it’s something we should learn from. We want to create that winning mentality and keep that winning feeling going, but today it didn’t happen for us.”

Lookman, who is on loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, has scored six Premier League goals from 21 appearances.