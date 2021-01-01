Nigeria opponents Uzbekistan announce squad for Turkish Women's Cup

With just a few days left to the event, coach Bakhrom Norsafarov has named his squad to engage their foes, including the Africans in Alanya

The Uzbekistan Football Association has named their 22-woman squad for the 2021 Turkish Women's Cup to kick off in Alanya on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan are participating in the invitational tournament in the build-up to the qualifying matches of the 2022 Asian Women's Cup.

Coach Bakhrom Norsafarov will be aiming to steer his side to success in Group A which hosts Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea at the international women’s competition which features seven teams.

Although five places below 37th ranked Nigeria, the White Wolves will hope to surpass a fourth-place finish on a second appearance at the fifth edition of the tournament, to be held from February 15 to 24.

During their first campaign in 2019, Uzbekistan finished fourth with six points from three matches behind Northern Ireland, Romania and champions France B.

The 22-player squad comprises of two goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders plus four forwards, and all of them are currently in camp for preparations in Tashkent, where they have been since February 8.

Following the completion of their training camp, the Federation confirmed in a statement that Norsafarov's side will depart the central Asian country to Turkey on Monday, February 15.

Uzbekistan will commence their campaign against Equatorial Guinea on February 17 in Alanya before taking on Nigeria three days after the withdrawal of Zambia earlier on Tuesday.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Laylo Tilovova [Sevinch], Maftuna Zhonimkulova [Sevinch]

Defenders: Dilrabo Asadova [Bunyodkor], Ugiloy Ilasheva [AGMK], Maftuna Shoyimova [Sevinch], Kamila Zaripova [AGMK], Yulduz Khamdamova [Pakhtakor], Zukhra Abdurakhimova [Navbahor], Laylo Shodieva [Sevinch], Yulduz Nabieva [Metallurgist]

Midfielders: Nozima Kamoltoeva [Metallurgist], Nelufar Dadazhanova [Navbahor], Lianna Narbekova [Sogdiana], Umida Zoirova [Bunyodkor], Malika Burkhonova [Sevinch], Dildora Nozimova [Bunyodkor], Ezoza Sharipova [Sogdiana], Madina Vohidova [Pakhtakor]

Forwards: Dildora Ergasheva [Locomotive], Lyudmila Karachik [Bunyodkor], Diyora Khabibullaeva [Sogdiana], Nilufar Kudratova [Sevinch]