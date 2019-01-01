Nigeria midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi joins Algerian side ES Setif

The former Akwa United midfielder has now teamed up with the Algerian top-flight outfit in a contract that runs through till 2022

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi has been snapped up by ES Setif in a three-year deal.

Last season, the midfielder played for Nigerian Professional Football League side Akwa United and was part of the Promise Keepers side that secured the Federation Cup in 2017.

The former MFM FC player was a prominent member of the Nigeria B side that finished second at the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations and the African Nations Champions in January 2018.

Es Setif, former winner of the Caf Champions League, are placed fourth in the Algerian Ligue 1.

They play away to Paradou AC in Friday's league encounter; one the former Nigeria U20 international will hope to partake in.