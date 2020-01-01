Nigeria legend Yekini could shoot from impossible angles - Ex-Ghana defender Baffoe

The late Super Eagles forward is the country's leading top scorer

Former international Anthony Baffoe has described the late Rashidi Yekini as a terrific finisher, asserting he could score from difficult angles.

The Nigerian striker - who is the Super Eagles leading scorer with 37 goals from 58 caps passed on May 4, 2012 at the age of 48.

Asides from his exploits with the national team, Yekini is best remembered for his time with Vitoria de Setubal where he scored 21 goals during the 1993-94 Portuguese Primeira Division season which earned him the golden boot. Setubal had gained promotion to the top tier that season.

"The first time I met and played against Yekini was in 1991 - Lagos the famous Surulere stadium [qualifiers for 1992]," Baffoe said when asked in a Twitter post to narrate his experience with the Kaduna-born Yekini.

"Impressive striker, fast especially the first 20 meters. He could shoot from angles you would not even think of. He was a terrific finisher! A Gentleman."

Before his European exploits, Yekini was a popular figure in with Shooting Stars and Abiola Babes.

The other European clubs Yekini played for are Olympiacos, Gijon and FC Zurich.

He also had stints on the African continent with African Sports of the and Tunisian club CA Bizertin. Yekini also had a short spell with Al-Shabab in .