Nigeria defender Ajayi racially abused on social media after West Brom loss to Liverpool

The Super Eagles centre-back has cried out to social media companies to act after Sunday's incident

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Semi Ajayi revealed he was subjected to racist abuse on social media after their 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Nigeria international played the duration of the match at the Hawthorns as the hosts gave up their lead to suffer their 20th defeat in the Premier League this season.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a stoppage-time winner for Liverpool after Mohamed Salah had cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu's opener in the first half.

After the match, Ajayi took to his social media page where he received racist comments.

The Super Eagles defender wrote on Instagram story: “Yet again, I come on Instagram to more racial abuse after a game. Instagram sort it out."

It remains to be seen if social media platforms will take action to crack down on racism with severe punishment.

Earlier this month, Premier League clubs and players alongside the rest of English football had a four-day boycott of social media in an effort to tackle online abuse and discrimination.

On April 30, Manchester United took a bold step to punish six individuals who were found guilty of racially abusing Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son after their encounter that same month.

Three season ticket holders were suspended alongside two official club members and a person on the season ticket waiting list.

“Manchester United has instigated club sanction proceedings against six individuals alleged to have breached club rules by abusing Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son on social media following the match on April 11,” a statement from the club read.

Article continues below

“Regretfully, suspensions have been issued, subject to appeal, to three season ticket holders, two official members and one individual on the season ticket waiting list.

“This disciplinary action demonstrates the club’s commitment to the fight against discrimination on many fronts. It follows the launch of United’s anti-discrimination campaign, SEE RED, earlier this month.

"SEE RED called on fans to celebrate the contribution of the club’s Black and Asian players and to report discriminatory behaviour.”