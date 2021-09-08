Nigeria captain Musa gives teammates five million naira after 100th international cap

The Fatih Karagumruk forward marked his milestone feat in the national team colours by giving money to Gernot Rohr's team

Ahmed Musa has given his Super Eagles teammates the sum of 5 million naira to share as part of the celebration for his 100th appearance in the national team.

The 28-year-old joined the illustrious list of Nigeria’s centurions on Tuesday after his starting role in their 2-1 triumph over Cape Verde in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

He was later replaced by Lorient striker Terem Moffi in the 73rd minute as Gernot Rohr’s side maintained their 100 percent start for a spot in Qatar 2022.

In rewarding the milestone, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick assured the NFF will start giving every player who reaches the century of appearances 10 million naira as a gift.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Football Federation, from today when you mark your 100th cap you will get 10 million naira so Musa will get his 10 million and as we're getting to Nigeria, we will call Air Peace to get the 20 million naira promised for winning,” Pinnick told NFF TV.

"You have demonstrated the true Nigerian spirit and you have made us very happy.”

Immediately after Pinnick’s comment, Musa gave out half of the 10 million naira to his teammates as he thanked them for their support.

He said: “I really appreciate the gift, Mr. President and on behalf of my family, I will say thank you very much to everyone and for the coach, I really appreciate what you've been doing for me. You have made me who I am today and I thank you very much.

“And for my teammates, I don't have anything to say and for the 10m, I'm giving out 5 million naira to the team.”

Musa made his Super Eagles debut at the age of 17 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar. He has scored 15 goals so far for the three-time African champions and he was part of the team that won the 2013 Afcon title in South Africa.

The former Kano Pillars and Leicester City star is just a game away from equalling Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama's all-time appearance record (101 matches) for Nigeria.