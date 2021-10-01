Nigeria at 61: Musa, Iwobi lead Super Eagles to celebrate Independence anniversary
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Everton's Alex Iwobi and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo joined Nigerians in celebrating their 61st Independence anniversary.
Every year, the West African nation celebrate the day they got freedom from the British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.
The day has always been set aside as a public holiday in Nigeria, and the football stars based in Europe shared some goodwill messages to encourage Nigerian youths as future leaders.
The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions will hope to extend their fine start to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they battle Central African Republic in a double-header fixture against Central African Republic on October 7 and 10.