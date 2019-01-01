Niger Tornadoes hold Nigeria U23 in friendly
The game was a test for the Olympic Eagles preparing for the 2019 African U23 Championship billed for Egypt.
Photos from Olympic Eagles test game vs @NigerTornadoes. Game ended 0-0. #SoarOlympicEagles #U23AFCON #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/1SlALCtoHs— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 29, 2019
Watford’s Tom Dele-Bashiru and Montreal Impact’s Orji Okonkwo who arrived in the team’s camp on Monday were handed starting roles against the Nigeria National League outfit.
The game ended without a winner because several goalscoring chances were missed.
Imama Amapakabo’s side will face Nasarawa United in another preparation game before departing for Cairo for the tournament.
Nigeria are zoned in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia. The Olympic Eagles face the Ivorians in their opening game on November 9 at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.
The championship will determine which three African teams will compete at the 2020 Olympics in the men's soccer competition in Japan.