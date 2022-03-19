Nianzou scores first Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich destroy Awoniyi’s Union Berlin

Tanguy Nianzou scored his first Bundesliga goal ever as Bayern Munich secured a 4-0 triumph over Union Berlin on Saturday evening.

Since joining the Bavarians two seasons ago from Paris Saint-Germain, the France youth international of Ivorian descent had played in 18 league games without luck in front goal.

That is understandable because of his defensive role. Against Urs Fischer's side, however, he ended his wait for his maiden strike in the German topflight.

Unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, Bayern Munich welcomed Union Berlin to Allianz Arena as they continued their push for a 32nd Bundesliga title.

That aspiration got a massive boost as Kingsley Coman put them ahead in the 16th minute - putting the ball past goalkeeper Andreas Luthe - after he was set up by Lucas Hernandez.

The visiting side almost restored parity, as Robin Knoche got his foot on a free kick, but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was well-positioned to save his low effort.

Some minutes later, Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi flashed a shot across goal that sailed wide.

At the other end, Julian Nagelsmann’s men doubled their advantage through Nianzou - who rose above his markers to head home a corner kick from Joshua Kimmich.

In the goal-laden first half, Bayern netted their third goal in the 45th minute as Robert Lewandowski converted from the penalty mark after he was fouled in the box by Luthe.

The hosts scored their fourth within 62 seconds of the restart when Jamal Musiala squared to give Lewandowski a tap-in.

Despite an improved display by Union Berlin, they were unable to launch a comeback as they crumbled to their ninth defeat of the 2021-22 campaign.

19-year-old Nianzou was in action from start to finish for the home team but he was cautioned in the 74th minute by referee Harm Osmers.

For Awoniyi, he was subbed off for Andreas Voglsammer in the 62nd minute while his compatriot Anthony Ujah replaced Genki Haraguchi with six minutes left on the clock. Elsewhere, Suleiman Abdullahi was an unused substitute.



Following this result, Union Berlin are now eighth in the log having accrued 38 points from 27 matches. This left them six points adrift of the European places.

After the international break, they welcome FC Cologne to Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, while Bayern Munich are guests of Freiburg.