Neymar's father offers update on transfer plans as talk of Barcelona return builds

Reports suggesting that discussions with Camp Nou officials are being planned have been refuted by family members of the Brazil international forward

Neymar’s father has refuted reports suggesting that he is set to enter into discussions with regarding a potential return to Camp Nou for his son.

Speculation continues to rage when it comes to a possible switch to for the international.

Two years on from a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar is said to want out of the capital.

Sources close to a long-running saga have suggested that Barca are open to the idea of re-signing the South American.

There are, however, a number of obstacles for them to overcome before a deal can be done.

The Liga champions are eager to acquire both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann this summer, but have Financial Fair Play considerations to take into account.

That is delaying the process, along with the demands of Atletico Madrid when it comes to negotiations regarding their World Cup-winning striker .

With that in mind, little progress is being made when it comes to the pursuit of Neymar.

The 27-year-old’s father has confirmed as much, with there no plans on his part to head for Catalunya any time soon – regardless of what reports in Spain may suggest.

He told Fox Sports when quizzed on the rumours: "I’m not going to Barcelona to negotiate. I am in Brazil and I will stay here until we return to Paris with my son."

Neymar is currently back in his homeland watching his fellow countrymen compete in the 2019 Copa America.

He had been hoping to play a leading role in that competition, only to see an untimely injury prevent him from forming part of Tite’s plans.

His attention may have been diverted elsewhere for now, but a decision on his club future will need to be made at some stage.

PSG are understandably reluctant to part with one of their prized assets.

They have, however, admitted that they will only look to retain the services of those who are fully committed to the collective cause at Parc des Princes.

With it unclear as to whether Neymar is buying into that project, the title holders have started to piece together contingency plans.

Pablo Sarabia has been snapped up from Sevilla in a deal worth over €20 million (£18m/$23m), with it suggested that his arrival could be paving the way for imminent departures.