Neymar would turn Madrid into Champions League contenders - Mijatovic

The Los Blancos legend wants the Brazilian to snub his former club Barcelona and come to the Spanish capital instead

’s former director of football Pedja Mijatovic has said that he would like to see forward Neymar at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian has incurred the wrath of the PSG fans as he agitates for a move back to , with former club reportedly his preferred destination.

However, Real are also in the running and Los Blancos legend Mijatovic is very keen to see the tricky forward ply his trade in Madrid.

"I would love to see Neymar at Real Madrid. Because he's one of my favourite players,” Mijatovic told Goal.

“I am sure he will bring to Real Madrid qualities that the team doesn't have. And it would certainly help them to be a serious contender, not only to compete with Barca and Atletico in [La] Liga but also to aim for the title.

“Yes, he must come to Madrid."

Real Madrid are reportedly struggling to find a match for PSG, as they are thought to be limited in their available funds having spent a massive amount on transfer fees already this window.

The Blancos have brought in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo among others, and are believed to need to make sales in order to free up funds for a transfer as well as clear out space on their wage budget.

However, notable big-name players such as Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have found no takers this summer, which reportedly has forced Madrid into offering potential swap deals in addition to cash.

Neymar has not yet appeared for the champions this season and was the subject of an abusive banner revealed by fans at one game in response to the rumours he wants to leave .

His season ended in disgrace last term when he attacked a fan following the penalty shootout defeat to Rennes in the final of the Coupe de France.

Barcelona are thought to be the front-runners for Neymar's signature, but they are experiencing similar problems in finding suitable personnel for a swap deal and it is looking increasingly likely that the Brazilian will be forced to stay put in Paris for another season.

Neymar has scored 51 goals and recorded 29 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions for PSG since joining from Barcelona.