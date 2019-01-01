Neymar to Barcelona cost revealed with PSG open to summer transfer

The Ligue 1 champions have opened up the possibility of the Samba star returning to the Nou Camp, but for a certain price

have relaxed their transfer stance on Neymar, revealing to what it will take to bring the Brazilian superstar to Camp Nou this summer.

After originally staying steadfast on their €222 million (£200m/$249m) valuation of the 27-year-old in initial talks with the Catalans, sources have told Goal that PSG would consider an offer for Neymar that includes Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo and a cash payment of around €50m (£47m/$57m).

Coutinho has been deemed surplus to requirements by Barca since their acquisition of Antoine Griezmann, and was linked with a loan move to before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Thursday - while Semedo shares the team's right-back role with Sergi Roberto.

Neymar, who is keen on a return to Camp Nou, is yet to play for the Parisians in pre-season and did not feature in the 2-1 Trophee des Champions victory over on August 3 because of suspension.

However, the international ended up on the pitch for the celebrations following the triumph, but appeared to be awkwardly pushed out of the PSG team photo by team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona went public in their chase to re-sign Neymar last month, when club president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed the former Santos star wanted to leave the Parisians.

Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde says he is unsure if Neymar will re-sign at Barca, insisting that he is only focusing on the players in his squad.

"We'll see what happens. The classic response is that he plays for another team and that's that," Valverde told a news conference ahead of Saturday's friendly against .

"All I know is that I'm the manager and I only think about the players I have. They are the ones I'll be using tomorrow.

"As it stands, I don't know what is going to happen."

PSG begin their campaign on Sunday with a home match against , however it is unknown whether Neymar will participate in the match.

On Friday, Neymar used his Instagram to reveal his relief that the investigation into rape allegations against him has been closed but he said he will never forget the damage it caused him and his loved ones.