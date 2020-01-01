Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona €6.7m as judge rules in La Liga club's favour over signing-on bonus dispute

The former Barca forward had claimed he was owed €43.6m in bonuses by his old team, however he must now repay money to the Spanish side.

The international and former Barca player had claimed he was owed €43.6m in bonuses by his old team, however this was dismissed and he must now repay money to his former club.

A statement on the club website said: "FC Barcelona welcomes the judgment handed down today by the Social Court 15 of Barcelona, in connection with lawsuits between the club and the player Neymar Junior in claiming compensation for the bonus signed in his last contract renewal.

"The judgment dismisses the player's claim in its entirety, which demanded the payment of €43.6m, and estimates a large part of the claim filed by FC Barcelona, ​​under which the player must return the club €6.7m."

Neymar is able to appeal this decision.

