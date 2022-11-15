‘Like it or not, Neymar is an ace’ – Brazil star backed by Richarlison to illuminate 2022 World Cup
- Selecao ready for shot at global glory
- Tite's squad loaded with talent
- PSG forward remains the main man
WHAT HAPPENED? The Selecao are heading to Qatar as many people’s favourites to go all the way and collect a sixth global crown, with there an enviable array of talent at Tite’s disposal. Neymar remains the main man in a star-studded squad, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward still a match-winning talent despite coming in for criticism at times.
WHAT THEY SAID: Tottenham forward Richarlison has told Eurosport of working with an iconic figure and why he remains one of the best in the business: “Neymar is a likeable guy. He’s someone I admire a lot, a real idol for me. One the pitch, it’s wonderful to play with him because he’s always there to put us in a clear goal situation. I admire him so much. Whether you like it or not, Neymar is an ace, a standout player, so we do everything to make him feel good.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison added on a 30-year-old frontman that likes to play with a smile on his face: “Neymar is a more match-oriented player. In a training situation, he's more relaxed and lighter but when he plays, he likes to challenge the opponents.”
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Brazil are due to open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24, before going on to face Switzerland and Cameroon in their other Group G fixtures.
Editors' Picks
- Rating Arsenal's season so far: From Xhaka's redemption to Jesus' instant impact
- Romario, Baggio, Benzema & the biggest squad selection snubs in World Cup history
- Haaland, Messi and GOAL's European Team of the Season so far
- Man Utd don't need moaning Ronaldo - wonderkid Garnacho must be their present and their future