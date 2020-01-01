Neymar is always reliable when the big matches come around - Tuchel

The Paris Saint-Germain boss has talked up the Brazilian attacker's ability to raise his game when it matters most

Neymar "is always reliable when the big matches come around", according to Thomas Tuchel, who has praised the world's most expensive player for his standout display in the against .

Paris Saint-German signed Neymar from for a record fee of €220 million (£193m/$239m) in the summer of 2017, a move which sent shockwaves across European football.

There are many that feel the Brazilian hasn't been able to justify his price tag at Parc des Princes, however, with a string of serious injuries and off-field issues overshadowing his performances on the pitch.

Neymar was tipped to step out Lionel Messi's shadow after leaving Camp Nou and challenge for the Ballon d'Or but has arguably been outshone by another superstar since his arrival in .

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of PSG's key performers in recent years, while Neymar has alienated supporters by trying to manufacture a return to Barca.

The two clubs were in talks over a transfer last year, but a final deal never materialised , and the 28-year-old has thusly been forced to re-assess his career and get back to basics in the French capital.

Fitness issues have continued to plague Neymar this season but he has hit 18 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, including two in a last-16 Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

The ex-Barca talisman scored in both legs as PSG progressed to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate, and has now been hailed by his manager for "taking on his responsibilities" on the biggest of stages.

Tuchel told the club's official website : "Ney is always the key, in attack and in defence. I must really say that he is always reliable when the big matches come around.

"He works hard, he's always there, he's very intelligent, he controls the passes. We saw that his capacities increased after the first match against Dortmund.

"Sadly, he was injured before that and hadn't played before the first leg. But between the two legs, he improved physically and his capacities were enhanced.

"He gave everybody the impression that he was there, that he was taking on his responsibilities. That gave everybody the right impression: to me, to the team on the pitch, and it's great."