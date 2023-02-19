Neymar injured again! PSG superstar stretchered off after twisting ankle

Neymar has suffered another injury blow at Paris Saint-Germain, with the Brazilian carried from a Ligue 1 clash with Lille on a stretcher.

South American forced off against Lille

Picked up knock early in the second half

Facing another spell on the sidelines

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old had been among the goals for PSG in their latest Ligue 1 encounter, with an eventful clash against Lille playing out at Parc des Princes. Neymar was, however, unable to see the game out after being forced off inside six minutes of the second-half getting underway.

WHY WAS NEYMAR TAKEN OFF? Neymar was looking to get PSG moving forward when he suffered the injury which ultimately saw him leave the field with his head in his hands. As he attempted to wriggle his way through midfield, the South American went over on his right ankle and was clearly in discomfort from the moment that he hit the turf. He did receive medical attention, but the decision was quickly taken that he was in no position to continue.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG also lost Nuno Mendes to injury in the first-half against Lille, with struggles on and off the field continuing in the French capital.

WHAT'S NEXT: PSG have only two more games to take in – against Marseille and Nantes – before facing Bayern Munich on March 8 in the second leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter that they currently trail 1-0 on aggregate.