Neymar doesn't have the 'profile' of a captain - Tuchel

The Brazilian showed his attacking qualities in Paris Saint-Germain's win at Angers, but his manager rejected suggestions he is captain material

Thomas Tuchel reiterated he has full faith in Thiago Silva and Marquinhos and is unsure why Neymar has been tipped to take over as 's captain.

The PSG boss ruled out the possibility of handing Neymar the captain's armband when speaking to reporters on the eve of his side's trip to Angers.

But after the forward delivered a reminder of his quality with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win at the Stade Raymond Kopa, Tuchel was again pressed on the topic.

"We have two captains, with Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, and we are not going to change," he told Canal Plus . "For me, [Neymar] does not have the profile to be the captain with the armband.

"He is a technical leader and attacker. I do not understand why everyone is talking about this thing. We have Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, they are fantastic."

Saturday's victory against Angers was PSG's first away win in four attempts since the end of March and just a second win in eight matches overall in a season that has fizzled out.

The win came at a cost, though, as Marquinhos was shown a straight red card for bringing down Wilfried Kanga in the box with five minutes remaining and PSG two goals to the good.

And Tuchel feels the officials got the decision wrong as awarding a penalty, which Flavien Tait converted at the second attempt after Gianluigi Buffon saved the spot-kick, should have been punishment enough.

Article continues below

"We are all very surprised by the decision because we have the impression that the rule is not like that," he said. "He tries to get the ball and he is late, there is a foul but the red is severe.

"It's always good to win. We had a bit of luck because Angers had opportunities to open the scoring, but we won and there were many good moments."

PSG face in their final home match next weekend, before concluding their campaign with a trip to on the final day.