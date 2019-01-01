'Next time against Liverpool? We'll win!' - Lingard makes bold Man Utd prediction

The Red Devils have been in inspired form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and there is a confidence within the camp that they can beat anybody on their day

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has boldly declared “we’ll win” the next time the Red Devils face Liverpool

A defeat at Anfield back in December proved to be a turning point in the season for those at Old Trafford.

United left Merseyside having suffered a humbling 3-1 defeat, with that setback spelling the end for Jose Mourinho as he was relieved of his managerial duties shortly afterwards.

The Red Devils were stuck in a serious rut under the Portuguese, but have burst back into life under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

A 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round made it eight successive victories under their new boss, with confidence and belief flooding back into the team.

Lingard, who was on target at Emirates Stadium, believes United are now capable of beating anybody, including the current Premier League leaders on February 24.

He told Soccer AM: “Our way of playing has changed.

“Next time against Liverpool? We'll win.”

United are feeling buoyant as Solskjaer has released them from the shackles which had been holding them back under Mourinho.

Lingard added: “Ole has been great since he came in. He has given a lot of advice, and he has let us play free, which is the main thing.

“Football you have to play with freedom, you have to play with that smile on your face, and he has let us do that.”

Solskjaer is also being credited with having returned the “United way” to Old Trafford.

“Attacking football and playing the ball forward as soon as you can and scoring as many goals as you can [is the "United way"],” said England international Lingard.

“If they score one, he knows we will score two and he has already had that mindset.

Article continues below

“He was just saying, 'this is Man Utd and this is how we should be.' We wear suits for away games now to look the part. He wanted to bring back the 'United way'.

“I feel like we are always confident going into matches, even if they score, we know we are going to score two or three more.

“And our mindset has definitely changed going into big games.”