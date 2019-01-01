'Next season will be a different story' - Mourinho suggests Premier League top-four battle may take its toll on Tottenham

Spurs again moved three points off fourth place, but the Portuguese is realistic about his side's ambitions this term

Jose Mourinho admits may soon start to feel the effects of playing catch-up in the race for a top-four finish and believes it will be "a different" story next season.

Below-par Tottenham salvaged a 2-1 comeback win against and Hove Albion on Thursday, four days on from a disappointing 2-0 home loss to .

Spurs are once more three points behind Chelsea, who went down 2-0 to , but Mourinho is realistic about their prospects of finishing in the top four.

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino last month with Tottenham 11 points adrift of the places, told reporters: "I started with minus 12 here. Minus 12.

"With minus 12, you have to recover 12 points - that's a lot. You can tell me, 'A couple of days ago you were minus three and had a chance to go for zero,' and you'd be right.

"But the problem is that during the recovery process you are not going to win all the time, and the other guys are not going to lose all the time.

"It is very difficult to get from 12, nine, eight, zero - it is very difficult to recover a distance of 12 points. We are minus three and have to try to be there.

"When we start next season with the same number of points, it is a different story. But for now it is hard, and the players are feeling it. So it is not easy, but we go for it."

Citing the 2006-07 campaign, the season after were relegated for their part in the Calciopoli scandal, Mourinho added: "Some teams started that season with minus points - minus six, minus 10, minus eight.

"They played until the end of the season and you could see how they were affected by the minus."

Spurs travel to face in their next game, with the Canaries bottom of the league after losing 1-0 to on Boxing Day.