Newly promoted Bundesliga side Union Berlin sign Nigerian striker Suleiman Abdullahi permanently

The young Nigerian forward has been rewarded for his decent performances for the Iron Ones with a permanent deal

Newly promoted German side Union Berlin have signed Suleiman Abdullahi permanently from Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 22-year-old teamed up with the Kopenick-based side on loan at the start of the season and delivered satisfactory performances.

The forward scored two goals in 19 league appearances to help Urs Fischer’s men gain promotion to the German top-flight.

On the back of the striker’s contribution to the side, the Iron Ones have activated their option to secure his permanent transfer.

In his reaction, Abdullahi is delighted with the opportunity to continue his stay at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

"I'm very happy to continue playing for FC Union Berlin,” Abdullahi told club website.

“It was a good year for me and I'm looking forward to the new season and the Bundesliga,"

The former U20 star will be expected to support the Super Eagles in the 2019 in .

Three-time Africa champions, Nigeria have been drawn in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

Gernot Rohr’ men kick off their campaign in the biennial tournament against the Swallows on June 22.