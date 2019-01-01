Newcastle United manager Bruce excited by Atsu's injury return

The Magpies boss sheds light on the comeback of the attacker to training after some time in the treatment room

manager Steve Bruce is delighted to have international Christian Atsu back from injury ahead of the club's Premier League clash with Hotspur on Sunday.

The winger resumed training this week, having been out due to a hamstring injury sustained while with the Black Stars at the in in June.

His return is a boost for Bruce who assumed duty as Newcastle boss in July following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

“Christian Atsu has been on the pitch all week as well, who I hadn’t even seen until Tuesday," Bruce told reporters on Friday ahead of Sunday's showdown, as reported by his club's official website.

"So it was good to see him and what he will offer us as well, which is important.”

Atsu's injury saw him watch Newcastle's first two league games of the season, against and , from the sidelines.

Article continues below

Last term, the 27-year-old made 28 league appearances, starting 15 of the matches and scoring once.

He joined the Magpies from in 2016, initially on a loan deal.

The Ada-Foah-born was once on the books of Bournemouth and , Spanish side Malaga, Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem and Portuguese clubs FC and Rio Ave.

