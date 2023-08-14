Exit route? Newcastle to target loan for either Arsenal's Kieran Tierney or Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella

Aditya Gokhale
Newcastle United are hoping to sign a left back on loan, with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella both of interest.

  • Newcastle want a left-back
  • Tierney and Cucurella emerge as options
  • Deal could be hindered by FFP limitations

WHAT HAPPENED? Both players have the option of leaving their current teams after sliding down the pecking order. However, due to financial fair play limitations, Newcastle may have difficulty reaching an agreement. Last week, the Magpies paid £30 million to recruit full-back Tino Livramento. According to The Telegraph, they are now looking for a loan agreement for either Tierney or Cucurella that includes an option or obligation to make the transfer permanent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Toons would reportedly be happy to cover Tierney's salary, but Arsenal may reject a move for their defender because Newcastle is seen as a top four opponent. They also hope to cash in on the Scot this summer after investing heavily on Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Chelsea, who have favoured selling their players this summer to alleviate their own FFP worries, pose a similar problem for Newcastle.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Private Investment Fund-owned club will need to begin negotiations soon as the season has already gotten underway with the deadline day less than three weeks away.

