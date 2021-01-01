Newcastle have ‘no regrets’ at parting with USMNT star Yedlin despite facing right-back crisis

Steve Bruce allowed a proven performer to leave St James’ Park in the winter window, but now finds himself short on defensive options

Steve Bruce claims to have “no regrets” at allowing DeAndre Yedlin to leave Newcastle, despite the departure of a United States international leaving the Magpies short on right-back options.

The Premier League outfit agreed to let a 27-year-old walk away from the final months of his contract during the winter transfer window, with a move being made by the USMNT star to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

That decision is now being questioned, with an unfortunate injury to Javier Manquillo leaving Emil Krafth as the only fit right-back on Tyneside, but Bruce has sought to defend his actions.

What has been said?

The Magpies boss has told reporters on Yedlin: “Look, he was out of contract, and we had three right-backs at the club. So, you know, we made the decision.

“You have to make decisions. We had to make way for somebody else to come in. I’ve got no regrets.”

Who were Newcastle making room for?

Bruce was aware that space and funds needed to be freed up in his squad during the January window in order for reinforcements to be brought in.

With Yedlin removed from the ranks, the Tyneside outfit were able to reach an agreement with Arsenal that will see Joe Willock spend the remainder of the season at St James’ Park.

Yedlin’s career in England

Tottenham were the first to spot the defender’s potential when snapping him up from the Seattle Sounders in 2014.

Fierce competition for places in north London restricted Yedlin to just one competitive appearance for Spurs, leading to him seeking regular game time elsewhere.

The 2015-16 campaign was spent on loan at Sunderland, with 25 outings taken in for the Black Cats.

Newcastle saw enough in him during a stint with their North East neighbours to do a £5 million ($7m) deal during the summer of 2016.

He penned a five-year contract and, with those terms coming to a close, is now opening up a new chapter at Galatasaray after 125 games for the Magpies.

