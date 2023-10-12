Newcastle line up ambitious Emile Smith-Rowe swoop in January but there may be a catch

Newcastle United are reportedly lining up an ambitious swoop for Arsenal's Emile-Smith Rowe in January.

Newcastle want to sign Smith-Rowe

Arsenal value him at £50m

Newcastle want him on a loan deal

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Northern Echo, the Magpies' board will meet in the next couple of weeks to chalk out their plan for the January transfer window. They have had a busy summer transfer window with the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento. As a result of that spend, they want to get Smith-Rowe on a loan deal, with a purchase option in the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Arsenal are not keen on a loan transfer and would prefer to get him off their books on a permanent basis as the player has been struggling for minutes at the Emirates. They have put a £50m ($62m) price tag on him, which may be an issue for the Magpies, who must abide by Financial Fair Play rules.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle are also looking to offload a couple of their own with Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo topping the list. It remains to be seen if they are able to free up sufficient funds for the acquisition of Smith-Rowe if Arsenal stick to their negotiating position.