New Zealand friendly to replace postponed WCQ action for Malaysia

FAM are looking at alternatives to ensure that the upcoming international window will not go to waste after FIFA and AFC decided to postpone the WCQ.

March was supposed to be an action-packed month of international football but the governing bodies have taken precautionary actions in light of the outbreak of the COVID-19 or coronavirus.

This meant that while there's an international window between 19 March to 31 March, there's currently no matches for the Malaysia national team to play.

However Tan Cheng Hoe is adamant that the training camp still needs to go on despite the earliest possible World Cup qualification match being played is in September.

Speaking after the launch of the 2020 Malaysia Premier Futsal League, deputy presiden of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Datuk Yusoff Mahadi confirmed that alternatives are being looked at to fill the gaps.

"We have contacted a few countries and perhaps due to the COVID-19, they were unable to agree to play with us. Among those are , Singaporea and .

"What remains is New Zealand where at the moment, there's a possibility of it happening but we haven't got their official acceptance of the friendly yet.

"But we remain hopeful and despite the postponement of the qualifiers, we would like to play at least one friendly match in Malaysia," said Yusoff on Monday.

How much can be prepared during the training camp for a game that is likely to be as early as six months away is anybody's guess.

But team bonding and perhaps an opportunity could be offered to the more fringe players or those who have shone in the relatively new domestic season for this international friendly.

