New York's new $780 million soccer stadium renderings look beautiful - with NYCFC wanting to open privately financed venue by 2027

New York City FC have unveiled new plans for their soccer-specific stadium that could be ready by 2027.

MLS club unveils new stadium plans

25,000 seat venue could be ready by 2027

NYCFC have been using baseball stadium this year

WHAT HAPPENED? The club on Thursday announced it is planning to build a 25,000-seat stadium, at a cost of around $780 million, which is going to be privately financed and which will be located in the Queens’ Willets Point neighborhood. The construction project will also include a school, shopping center and 250-room hotel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: NYCFC have long been overdue their own home in the city, currently splitting matches between two Major League Baseball venues: Yankee Stadium and Citi Field for 2023. They are trying to wrestle control of the New York market away from the New York Red Bulls, who existed before them but have slid in the popularity battle amid poor on-field results.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Marty Edelman, NYCFC’s vice chairman, said: "This continued investment in New York City will create a long-overdue home for our first team, and create a new neighborhood for Queens.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

NYCFC

NYCFC

NYCFC

WHAT NEXT FOR NYCFC? They have the New York derby this weekend against inter-city rivals New York Red Bulls, who just fired head coach Gerhard Struber.

