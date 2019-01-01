New Selangor signing Sandro hails teammates' fighting spirit

Sandro da Silva hit the woodwork twice in his debut match for new club Selangor, in their Super League match against JDT on Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

It may not have been the debut he dreamed of, but Selangor's new signing Sandro da Silva was hopeful of the Red Giants' potential, following their 4-2 Super League defeat at home to Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) on Friday.

The Brazilian played the full 90 minutes, and twice struck the woodwork, including an early freekick.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the attacking midfielder praised his team's determination, twice slashing a two-goal deficit to one in the first half.

"It wasn't the result we wanted, but we worked hard and we have to look forward now, to the next game. We need to fix the mistakes we made tonight. JDT are a big club, and they hit us with counter-attacks. But I'm very happy with my team because we didn't give up, we kept trying to score.

"I only started training with the team three days ago. We were still working on our combination. There were good moments but we were unlucky. I hit the woodwork twice. But there will be improvements, I will work harder in training to adapt better to my new team," remarked the 35-year old former Kedah player.

