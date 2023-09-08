New deal on the way! Liverpool to lock-down fullback Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Kostas Tsimikas for an extension that will see the full-back stay until 2027.

Tsimikas in talks for a two-year extension

The current deal ends in 2025

Klopp views him as an integral figure

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the left-back is on the verge of signing a new contract. The Greece international has given the green light to a two-year extension, ensuring his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2027. This extension comes as a recognition of Tsimikas's significant impact since his £11.75 million move from Olympiacos three years ago.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tsimikas was signed to provide competition to Andy Robertson. But soon he proved his mettle and boasts of having 61 appearances in various competitions for Liverpool. Notably, he played a crucial role by scoring the winning penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final shootout against Chelsea at Wembley.

While he has made only one substitute appearance this season, Tsimikas remains a highly valued member of Jurgen Klopp's squad. The manager is eager to retain his services, and negotiations for the new contract have progressed swiftly.

WHAT NEXT? Tsimikas will hope to have more minutes once games start coming thick and fast as the season progresses. Liverpool will soon start playing twice a week when their European and other cup commitments kick in after the international break.