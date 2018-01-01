New Baroka FC striker Rodwell Chinyengetere ready for PSL action

The 30-year-old Warriors striker has been crowned Zimbabwe Footballer of the Year for the past two seasons

Baroka FC new acquisition Rodwell Chinyengetere has expressed his readiness for the South African Premier Soccer League.

Chinyengetere recently signed for Baroka FC from Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum, having been crowned Zimbabwe’s best player for the past two seasons.

Chinyengetere helped FC Platinum qualify for a maiden appearance in the Caf Champions League group stages this year.

“FC Platinum has been my home and I just want to say thank you to the supporters and everyone associated with this club . . . I will greatly miss the good times we had here,” Chinyengetere told The Herald.

“I think leaving them in the group stages is a big thank you, I cannot thank the club enough for what they have done for me, but at least I am happy I have left them at the top of African football. I think football is just the same wherever you go and the only difference is the environment, and I think I will be able to do well in South Africa.

“I have been following football in their league and I think I have the capacity to topple the challenges that I am going to face.”

The striker recovered from a career-threatening broken leg suffered in 2012 and was on the radar of Wits University.

He hit top form again and muscled his way into Zimbabwe national team which is on the verge of 2019 Afcon qualification.