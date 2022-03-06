Gary Neville has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo would not make a combined Manchester United-Manchester City XI based on this season's form.

The two rivals meet on Sunday in the Manchester derby, with City entering the game in first place and United in fourth.

Despite his status as a Man Utd legend, Neville has said that no United players would currently be able to crack City's XI - Ronaldo included.

What was said?

"I can go through them: Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Walker – better than all of United's back four," Neville said in a video for LadBible.

"Midfield: Fernandinho, Rodri – better than United's holding midfield players.

"Bernardo Silva, Gundogan – Bruno's the only one who could [be considered] over the last 12-18 months – but De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling ... I can't put Bruno in front of Bernardo Silva at the moment and De Bruyne."

"You can't put Ronaldo in at the moment," Neville added.

Ex-City star Micah Richards disagreed, saying "If Ronaldo was in City's team, he'd already be on 20, 25 goals,"

Neville responded: "Who are you dropping? "Foden? Sterling? Mahrez? De Bruyne?"

