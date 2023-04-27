Never meet your heroes! Angry Cristiano Ronaldo shirt swap snub left Al-Wehda star feeling ‘disappointed’ following Al-Nassr’s latest loss

They say “never meet your heroes”, and that was true for Al-Wehda star Jean-David Beauguel when Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed his shirt swap request.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar was left in a foul mood following his latest outing for Al-Nassr, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner suffering another disappointing defeat in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions. Beauguel had been hoping to land himself a prized memento after that encounter but - with Ronaldo fuming at his own team-mates and coaching staff - the iconic 38-year-old forward was reluctant to engage with rivals, never mind hand out his jersey.

WHAT THEY SAID: Beauguel has told L’Equipe of an unfortunate meeting with his idol: “I was a little disappointed. At the end of the match, I told him that I was a big fan and asked him for his jersey. He shook my hand without really looking at me, with a very contemptuous air. I remained silent because I grew up with him. I still remember the videos of him that I watched in college. I understand that he was disappointed after the defeat, that he is a great competitor, but his attitude surprised me. Even on the pitch, he was annoyed, he yelled at his teammates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo confronted his own bench when making his way off the field at the end of a 1-0 defeat for Al-Nassr that saw them come unstuck against the 10 men of Al-Wehda – with the Portugal international enduring a frustrating evening in front of goal.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is working on the most lucrative contract in world football after heading to Saudi Arabia, and has scored 11 goals through 14 appearances, but he is danger of ending the current campaign empty-handed as Al-Nassr struggle for consistency as a collective.