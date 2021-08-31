Nelson joins Feyenoord on season-long loan from Arsenal

The 21-year-old departs on loan after a season in which he made just eight appearances with the Gunners

Reiss Nelson has departed Arsenal to join Feyenoord on loan for the 2021-22 season, both clubs have confirmed.

The 21-year-old has struggled to gain consistent first-team minutes in north London over the past two seasons and will aim to make a mark in the Eredivisie.

Nelson signed a contract extension with Arsenal through 2023 before completing his move to Feyenoord.

What was said?

“We've been following Reiss for months. Getting him to Feyenoord was one of our priorities in this transfer window, so we are very happy that it worked out and that we can welcome him today," Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen said in a club statement.

"Reiss is a very creative attacker, a fast player with good action who can make it very difficult for defenders in one-on-one situations. We can use such a player in our squad."

Nelson's time at Arsenal

Nelson has been in the Gunners system since he was nine years old, and made his senior debut aged 17.

In 2018-19, Nelson went on loan to Germany where he played a key role with Hoffenheim, scoring seven Bundesliga goals in 23 appearances.

After returning to north London, Nelson played 17 Premier League games for Arsenal in 2019-20, managing one league goal.

Nelson's first-team opportunities dried up last term, however, as he made just eight total appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

Feyenoord had recently appeared set to land Amad Diallo on loan, but the Manchester United teenager suffered an injury which cause the move to fall through.

The Dutch outfit then moved on to Nelson, who will join for the 2021-22 campaign and wear the No.14 shirt with the club.

