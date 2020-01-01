Ndidi's 19/20 season: A success or failure?

Has Leicester City’s botched attempt to secure Champions League football soiled what was another impressive year for the evolving Nigerian anchorman?

Without question, ’s final standing had a ‘What might have been?’ feel to it, owing to how they had looked to have secured a spot at the halfway point of the campaign.

Indeed, the fact they were 11 points above in eighth after 19 games only to end in fifth four points adrift of the Red Devils amplifies their collapse at the end of the extended 2019/20 season.

Even though the Foxes made the semi-final of the League Cup, quarter-final of the , scored more goals and conceded fewer this season compared to 18/19, had their first Premier League Golden Boot winner in Jamie Vardy and will be playing in Europe next season, there’s a hint of sadness at how they unravelled since the turn of the year.

There’s an argument that Brendan Rodgers’ side would have taken fifth spot had it been offered to them a year ago, still, given the prolific nature of their start, preseason expectations were probably adjusted following a strong opening to the campaign.

While many continue to mull over the glass half-full or glass half-empty appraisal, the improving Wilfred Ndidi will undoubtedly be pleased with his season, which continued his progression as an all-round midfielder.

Given the 23-year-old arrived from practically as a ball winner capable of scoring the odd cracker, his development since January 2017 has been outstanding.

Unsurprisingly, as has been the case in the two preceding seasons, Ndidi was the top tackler in the division, along with Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka with 129. In 17/18 and 18/19, that figure was 138 and 143 respectively.

What makes this year’s volume all the more impressive is because he registered this many retrievals despite the team's shift in style, which was highlighted by the increase in Leicester’s average possession.

In the Nigerian’s first full season, the Foxes' average possession was 48 percent and it just barely crossed the halfway mark last year. However, Rodgers’ troops had a mean of 57.5 percent this year, the fourth-highest in the Premier League, and a major indicator of their change in approach.

Thus, it was hugely impressive that the West African still topped that metric regardless of the alteration of the team’s style in possession. Only Bournemouth’s Diego Rico (84) made more interceptions than Ndidi’s 80, with the anchorman’s reading of the game as sharp as ever.

Nevertheless, the pertinent indicator of the ex-Genk man’s improvement hasn’t been what he’s done without the ball alone, rather his adeptness in possession to match the brutishness in the middle of the park.

According to Fbref, the international ranks fifth for passes made excluding dead-ball passes, higher than James Maddison, the side’s creative hub this season. In fairness, the Englishman’s injury towards the end of the campaign probably saw Ndidi edge him in the closing weeks but playing a high quantity of passes in the first place demonstrates his importance in the Foxes’ build-up.

He played 44.4 passes per game, the fourth-highest in the side and an accuracy of 85 percent was a commendable completion rate. Unsurprisingly, the Nigerian completed 87 percent of his attempted passes in Leicester’s half while the decrease to 83 percent in the opposition half was a respectable return.

For passes longer than 25 yards, the mere fact that Ndidi successfully found a teammate 304 times from 376 tries (81% success) showed not all these attempts were short, simple passes. While he sits sixth for percentage success for long passes, only Caglar Soyuncu’s 555 completed passes from 659 efforts was significantly higher (no other colleague with a better completion rate crossed the 100-pass mark).

Furthermore, 138 passes by the 23-year-old defensive midfielder were directed into the final third, only Jonny Evans (144), Maddison (155) and Youri Tielemans (157) attempted more. While the Nigerian didn’t quite attempt as many progressive passes (74) he still sits a respectable eighth when compared with other teammates.

The aforementioned truly highlight the transformation of Ndidi into a more complete midfielder, who not only thrives in the defensive aspects but is now becoming an accomplished player in possession as well.

In truth, it is no surprise he led the way for most blocks (81) while successfully harrying the opponent on the ball more times than any other Leicester player, given that’s what he thrives at doing. The improving adeptness with the ball, however, is why the African is becoming one of the top rounded players in his position.

Indeed, Ndidi’s influence on their play was felt early on in the Foxes’ slump from mid-January to February where he missed five of six league games. Rodgers’ men won none of those fixtures with the 2-1 home defeat by Southampton the perfect representation of how much they lean on the Nigerian.

While he was involved in a few questionable moments post-lockdown – the concession of penalties in damaging defeats by and Bournemouth, especially – the former was a contentious handball while the other originated from Kasper Schmeichel’s poor kick at the Vitality Stadium.

Without a doubt, Ndidi has come on in leaps and bounds since his Premier League debut against in January 2017, refining his style to suit the team while not losing his blue-collar tendencies in the process.

The Nigerian anchorman will finally grace European football with Leicester next season, still, it’s a shame it won’t be the Champions League as the continent’s most prestigious competition is where his talent ought to be showcased and where the Foxes seemed destined for before their post-January decline.