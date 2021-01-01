Ndidi: Iheanacho can’t stop scoring after latest heroics against West Brom

On Thursday, the Nigeria international took his tally to 11 goals after eight consecutive matches for Brendan Rodgers' side

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said he is "very proud" of his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho’s scoring feat after he grabbed a goal in their 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Iheanacho’s 36th-minute strike wrapped up the Foxes’ victory at the King Power Stadium following Johnny Evans and Jamie Vardy’s goals.

The effort made it 16 goals for the Super Eagles striker across all competitions this season, including nine Premier League goals – a new personal record.

In his reaction, Ndidi - who played from start to finish alongside Iheanacho on Thursday night - said the 24-year-old is full of confidence and belief in himself at the moment.

“He just can't stop scoring at the moment, so I'm very happy for him,” Ndidi told LCFC TV. “Very proud. I just want him to keep doing the things and keep scoring to help the team, so it is good for us.

“The gaffer also speaks to us about being confident with the ball and being confident about our play.

“It’s just one of those things where you, as a player, you just need to believe in yourself and I see it in him now. He really believes in himself now and the confidence is there.”

It was a nervy start in Leicester for both teams until Vardy broke the deadlock with his 23rd-minute opener which ended his seven-game goal drought in the English top-flight.

Ndidi suggested that the Englishman's effort threw the game open as Brendan Rodgers' men extended their tally in the third position to 59 points.

“It’s just one of those games. The team was brilliant and I’m happy we’ve got the points, so it's good for us,” the Nigeria international added.

“We knew what was coming, them being in their position in the league, so we knew they were going to come all out from the first minute, but we kept our game and then the goal actually made it open for us, we kept going and the goals came.

“Jamie [Vardy[ is just a goal machine. So, I don't know why, it’s just one of those games. He doesn’t have to score [in] every game, but when he gets the chances, he does put the ball in the net, so I'm very happy for him, very pleased, so he will just keep going, Jamie, for sure.”