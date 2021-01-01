Naushad Moosa: FC Goa tactically outplayed Bengaluru FC

The Bengaluru interim coach wants to giving youngsters a chance in the final league game against Jamshedpur...

Bengaluru FC have been knocked out from the top-four race in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Goa on Sunday as interim coach Naushad Moosa feels that the Blues could have done better.

Glan Martins set up Igor Angulo (20') for his 12th goal of the season before Redeem Tlang (23') doubled the lead. Suresh Singh's (33') pulled one back for Bengaluru but the second half was dominated by Goa.

"If you see the first half if you give away such easy goals, it becomes difficult. After that, we had some opportunities. Sunil (Chhetri) had [some chances] and Cleiton (Silva) hit the bar. [I am] not happy with the result. We could have done much better," said Moosa.

He maintained that his side was not under pressure due to the playoff race. They had recorded a morale-boosting 4-2 win over Mumbai City in their previous outing.

"Frankly speaking, we were really not under pressure. We just wanted to play because our chances were very slim, the way the other teams are [placed]. But yes, we always wanted to try and get those three points. The way Goa played today, they were totally different. They were more compact. They were dropping back and didn't give us any room. So tactically, yes, they outplayed us," he observed.

Bengaluru have Dimas Delgado back in the team and Suresh Singh scored his first professional ISL goal but Moosa admitted that motivating the players for the final game will not be easy.

"It's always nice (to have Dimas back). His fitness was a concern but the way he gave his best, it's always good for the team," he said. "Hope (Suresh's goal) gives him confidence and he can go up and score. I was telling him 'when you are on the wing, it's important to cut in. And if you get those opportunities, you should utilise them'.

"It won't be easy (motivating the boys) because I can see that some players' motivation level was really low towards the end of the game. They tried a lot but let's see. It's good if we can use the youngsters for the next game," he signed out.