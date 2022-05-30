'The Nations League is unimportant' - Belgium star De Bruyne 'not looking forward' to UEFA tournament

The Manchester City playmaker would rather not spend two weeks playing with the national team so soon after the club season

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne says he does not see the UEFA Nations League as an important competition, dismissing it as a series of "glorified friendlies".

De Bruyne arrived at Belgium's training camp on Monday to prepare for their upcoming Nations League matches.

Roberto Martinez's side will face Netherlands, Poland and Wales in Group A4 over the next two weeks.

What has De Bruyne said about the Nations League?

The attacking midfielder is not in the mood to compete in the competition so soon after an intense season with Manchester City and has complained that players have no say in how many games are played.

"Two weeks is too long. Well, as a player we can't change that much. I'm not exactly looking forward to it," he said at a press conference this week.

“The Nations League is unimportant in my eyes. Just glorified friendlies after a long and tough season. I am not looking forward to it.

"Anyway, we can say that we want more rest. Nothing changes anyway. Once on the field we will do what we have to do."

How did De Bruyne perform in 2021-22?

De Bruyne, 30, is coming off of an arduous campaign with City.

He made 45 appearances in all competitions, helping his team to the Premier League title and the Champions League semi-finals.

De Bruyne was City's top scorer in the English top-flight with 15 goals and only Gabriel Jesus matched his tally of eight assists.

His displays over the course of the season saw him named the Premier League's Player of the Season.

